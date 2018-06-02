Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of Saturday's lineup

Lamb is out of Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.

He is hitting .211/.333/.447 with two home runs and a 12:8 K:BB in 38 at-bats over his last 12 games. With lefty Caleb Smith toeing the rubber for Miami, the Diamondbacks will go with a right-heavy lineup, starting Deven Marrero at the hot corner.

