Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out six weeks with Grade 2 strain

Lamb is out for around six weeks with a Grade 2 left quadriceps strain, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

A shoulder injury cut Lamb's 2018 campaign short in late July, and he didn't last long this season before getting injured again. Christian Walker should fill an everyday role at first base until Lamb returns in mid-May.

More News
Our Latest Stories