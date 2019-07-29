Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out versus lefty

Lamb is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Unsurprisingly, the lefty-hitting Lamb will take a seat with the Marlins deploying a southpaw starting pitcher (Caleb Smith) for the series finale. Christian Walker (elbow) will check back in at first base for the Diamondbacks while Eduardo Escobar logs the start at the hot corner.

