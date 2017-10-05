Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Paces team with four hits Wednesday

Lamb went 4-for-5 with three runs Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies in the National League wild-card game.

Lamb has fit the profile of a Three True Outcomes player for much of his career, but he prioritized contact hitting over selling out for power Wednesday, as all of his hits were singles. He picked a good time to deliver his only four-hit game of the campaign, though the third baseman put together seven three-hit performances during the regular season.