Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Participates in baseball activities Monday

Lamb (shoulder) took dry swings and participated in light throwing exercises Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Monday's workout marked the first time that Lamb has participated in baseball activities since landing on the disabled list. Although an estimated return date has yet to come into focus, his condition seems to be improving, as the team plans on having him increase his level of activity in Tuesday's workout. Until Lamb is ready to come off the disabled list, Deven Marrero and Daniel Descalso are expected to continue sharing time at the hot corner.