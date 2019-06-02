Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Participates in XST game
Lamb (quadriceps) took several at-bats in an extended spring training game Saturday but was not allowed to run out of the batter's box, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Lamb, who has not played since the first week of the season, could begin a rehab assignment next week. At the time of his injury, Lamb's everyday job at first base was threatened by Christian Walker's hot start, but he had a cold month of May (.208 in 96 at-bats).
