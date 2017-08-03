Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plates all three runs in victory
Lamb went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.
Lamb broke a scoreless stalemate in the sixth inning with a two-run double off Jake Arrieta, which was all the run support the Diamondbacks pitching staff would need as it limited the Cubs to three hits on the evening. Since the Diamondbacks acquired slugger J.D. Martinez from the Tigers on July 18, Lamb has settled in as the club's No. 3 hitter, but the lineup move hasn't yielded many positive results. During the eight games in which both players have started, Lamb has gone 4-for-26 at the dish with four RBI.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slides down to seventh in batting order•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sore from tumble into stands•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Scratched Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Struggling to produce hits•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...