Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plates all three runs in victory

Lamb went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Lamb broke a scoreless stalemate in the sixth inning with a two-run double off Jake Arrieta, which was all the run support the Diamondbacks pitching staff would need as it limited the Cubs to three hits on the evening. Since the Diamondbacks acquired slugger J.D. Martinez from the Tigers on July 18, Lamb has settled in as the club's No. 3 hitter, but the lineup move hasn't yielded many positive results. During the eight games in which both players have started, Lamb has gone 4-for-26 at the dish with four RBI.