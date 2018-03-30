Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plates four in season debut
Lamb went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.
Thanks to leadoff man David Peralta and No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt reaching base three times and Nick Ahmed and Jarrod Dyson thriving at the bottom of the lineup, Lamb saw three plate appearances with the bases loaded and made those opportunities count, supplying a pair of two-run hits. It's expected that Lamb will ride the pine or move down in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but the third baseman should be well positioned for a second straight 100-RBI campaign if he continues to handle cleanup duties versus right-handers for the balance of the season.
