Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plates run in Monday's loss

Lamb went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and RBI in Monday's 10-3 loss to the Giants.

Lamb's run-scoring hit came in the eighth inning, when the Giants were well on their way to a blowout victory. Even so, it still gave Lamb his fifth RBI in seven games, with the third baseman slowly emerging as a steadying force in the heart of the Arizona lineup after an extended absence due to a shoulder injury.