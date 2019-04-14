Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plays catch, takes cuts

Lamb played catch and hit off a tee Saturday for the first time since sustaining a quadriceps injury, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lamb is still about a month away from returning. At the time of his injury, backup first baseman Christian Walker was hitting a ton and had the Diamondbacks devising ways to get his bat in the lineup. Since then, Walker has cooled off (2-for-28), so Lamb may have unfettered access to first base when he returns mid-May.