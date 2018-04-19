Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plays five innings in extended spring game

Lamb (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a walk in an extended spring training game Wednesday. He also played five innings at third base, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.

Lamb noted after the appearance that his left shoulder felt good, but admitted uncertainty regarding the next step of his recovery process. Manager Torey Lovullo suggested Wednesday that a rehab assignment with one of the Diamondbacks' minor-league affiliates could be in store for Lamb, which would likely prevent the third baseman from being available for the start of the big club's road trip that begins Tuesday in Philadelphia.