Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Pops fourth homer
Lamb went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 18-7 rout of the Nationals.
His fifth-inning shot was the last of three the D-backs hit off Stephen Strasburg on the night. Lamb is starting to show signs of life at the plate, slashing .269/.333/.615 over the last 10 games with two of his four homers on the year.
