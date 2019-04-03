Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Pulls up lame

Lamb was removed from Wednesday's game with an apparent left leg injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lamb pulled up lame running to second base in the ninth inning Wednesday. While he was able to walk off under his own power, the corner infielder was clearly favoring his right leg. Lamb will likely head for more tests but should be considered day-to-day for now. Prior to exiting, he was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.

