Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Puts brakes on running
Lamb (quadriceps) stopped his running drills Tuesday because his leg did not feel right, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.
Lamb had increased the intensity of his running but may have done too much too soon. I don't want to say that he took a step backward, but he felt a little bit of weakness and stopped what he was doing. It was a neutral day. It wasn't a progressive day, like he's been having. It's not terrible news," said manager Torey Lovullo. The manager added the move to shut down Lamb's running was a precaution to prevent a setback.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Making progress but no timeline•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Feels no pain•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Takes batting practice•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plays catch, takes cuts•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out six weeks with Grade 2 strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Moves to injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...