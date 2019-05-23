Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Puts brakes on running

Lamb (quadriceps) stopped his running drills Tuesday because his leg did not feel right, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.

Lamb had increased the intensity of his running but may have done too much too soon. I don't want to say that he took a step backward, but he felt a little bit of weakness and stopped what he was doing. It was a neutral day. It wasn't a progressive day, like he's been having. It's not terrible news," said manager Torey Lovullo. The manager added the move to shut down Lamb's running was a precaution to prevent a setback.