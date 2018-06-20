Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Reaches base four times in loss

Lamb went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Unfortunately for Lamb, the only occasion he failed to reach base on the night came in the top of the ninth inning, when he lined out to left field to end the Diamondbacks' comeback bid. Drawing walks has always been a major part of Lamb's game, but he has yet to consistently provide the power that has typically complemented the free passes. Since coming off the disabled list May 18 following an extended absence due to a sprained left shoulder and tight elbow, Lamb has tallied just eight extra-base hits (five home runs) in 27 games.