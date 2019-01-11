Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Reaches deal with D-backs

Lamb and the Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year, $4.825 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Lamb gets just a small raise after an injury-plagued season in which he hit just .222/.307/.348 in 56 games. He lines up as Arizona's new first baseman with Paul Goldschmidt now in St. Louis, but his job could be under pressure if his numbers don't turn around.

