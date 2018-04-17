Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Ready for extended spring game
Lamb (shoulder) will play third base in an extended spring training game Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Lamb has made solid progress rehabbing his injury, as he took batting practice and fielded grounders at the latter end of last week. Although the Diamondbacks have yet to indicate when they will bring him off the DL, it appears that Lamb is nearing his return. In the meantime, look for Daniel Descalso and Deven Marrero to continue sharing time at the hot corner for the big club.
