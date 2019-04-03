Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Ready for hot corner

Lamb informed manager Torey Lovullo that he's ready to play third base if needed, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lamb took fielding practice at the hot corner Monday, and it didn't take long for the former third baseman to re-acclimate to the position. Lovullo said the 28-year-old corner infielder will play third "sooner than later" and added that he expects Lamb to get 450-500 at-bats in 2019. Lamb entered spring training as the putative everyday first baseman, but Christian Walker's hot spring altered the Diamondbacks' plan.

More News
Our Latest Stories