Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Ready for rehab game

Lamb (shoulder) will play in an extended spring training game Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lamb has made solid progress rehabbing his injury, as he took batting practice and fielded grounders at the latter end of last week. Although the Diamondbacks have yet to indicate when they will bring him off the DL, it appears that Lamb is nearing his return as he's now ready to play in a rehab game. In the meantime, look for Daniel Descalso and Deven Marrero to continue sharing time at the hot corner for the big club.