Lamb started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 win over Oakland.

The surging Diamondbacks' offense, which has produced 63 runs over the last eight games, rubbed off on Lamb, who entered the game with just two hits in 29 at-bats (.069). He got the rare start in the field as normal third baseman Eduardo Escobar covered second base for the resting Ketel Marte.