Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Registers three hits Sunday

Lamb went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.

It was Lamb's first three-hit performance since June 27, and his sixth overall of the season. Thanks to an improvement in walk rate and some better luck on balls in play, Lamb is trending toward career-best marks in both batting average and on-base percentage, which have come without him sacrificing any power. With 23 doubles and 25 home runs on the season, he's well on his way to coming close to matching or surpassing his outputs in both categories from his breakthrough 2016 campaign.