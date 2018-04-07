Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Rehabbing at extended spring training
Lamb (shoulder) will begin rehabbing at the Diamondbacks' extended spring training facility this week but has no timetable to resume baseball activities, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Lamb, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list a day after spraining the AC joint in his left shoulder while making a diving catch on a popup in Monday's 15-inning win over the Dodgers, will be barred from doing any on-field work until his soreness dissipates. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen reiterated Wednesday that he doesn't believe Lamb is in store for a long absence, but it nonetheless seems likely that the third baseman will be out beyond the minimum 10 days.
