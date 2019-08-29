Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Retreats to bench

Lamb is not starting Thursday against the Dodgers.

Lamb is hitting just .145 with a .520 OPS through 23 games this month, so he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series opener with left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu set to start for the opposition. Eduardo Escobar is covering the hot corner in his stead, with Wilmer Flores starting at second base.

