Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Return pushed back
Lamb (elbow) will take a few days off due to tendinitis in his right elbow, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Lamb was hopeful to return to action Tuesday against Philadelphia, but he'll need more time before he's ready to take the field. The 27-year-old third baseman was able to play five innings Wednesday in an extended spring training game, although he appears to be dealing with a different ailment -- he was working on rehabbing his left shoulder, but underwent an MRI and found inflammation in his right elbow. Lamb won't make the trip with the team for their upcoming series against the Phillies, and it's unclear when he'll be back.
