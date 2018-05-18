Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Returns from disabled list Friday
The Diamondbacks reinstated Lamb (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Lamb hit the disabled list April 3 with an AC joint sprain but also had his return delayed after experiencing right elbow tendinitis. The 27-year-old had three rehab appearances at High-A Visalia over the past week, and will start at third base and bat third in his return to the lineup against the Mets on Friday.
