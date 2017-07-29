Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Returns to lineup

Lamb (upper body) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lingering soreness stemming from Lamb's tumble into the stands Thursday resulted in his scratch from Friday's lineup, but it seems he's back close to 100 percent. Lamb, who is currently mired in an 0-for-15 funk, will look to snap out of it against Mike Leake and company.