Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Rides bench Wednesday

Lamb is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Lamb will take a seat after starting the last three games. Although the sample size is small, he's been decent at the plate in only eight game this season, batting .258 and launching his first homer of the season Monday night. Deven Marrero will get the start at third and is slated to bat eighth in his place.

