Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Rides bench Wednesday
Lamb is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Lamb will take a seat after starting the last three games. Although the sample size is small, he's been decent at the plate in only eight game this season, batting .258 and launching his first homer of the season Monday night. Deven Marrero will get the start at third and is slated to bat eighth in his place.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits first homer of 2018•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in run in return to action•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Returns from disabled list Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Could return over weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Doubles in second rehab appearance•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...