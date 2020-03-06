Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Role uncertain in 2020
Lamb went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's spring game against Texas.
Lamb, who is 2-for-16 in seven spring appearances, doesn't have a clear path to at-bats in 2020. The 29-year-old corner infielder dealt with injuries in 2018 and 2019 and lost an everyday job at first base to Christian Walker. With Eduardo Escobar set to man third base, the left-handed hitting Lamb could play two-to-three games per week, likely against right-handers, against whom last season the team finished 23rd in OPS (.728). The question then becomes whether Lamb can maintain his swing mechanics playing every third day or so.
