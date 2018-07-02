Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Scores twice in losing effort
Lamb went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 9-6 loss to the Giants.
Lamb powered the Diamondbacks to an early 2-1 lead when he came around to score on his second-inning double, but he was unable to come up big in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and runners on the corners. Giants reliever Will Smith struck Lamb out swinging on four pitches to end the threat and seal the series sweep for San Francisco, who cut Arizona's division lead to two and a half games. Despite coming up short in his final at-bat Sunday, Lamb has been one of the Diamondbacks' most productive hitters of late with a .319 average and .400 on-base percentage over his last 12 games. He has only one home run during that stretch, however, and just six on the season in 173 plate appearances.
