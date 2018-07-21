Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Scores twice in series opener
Lamb went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 11-10 loss to the Rockies on Friday.
Lamb struck out in two of his five plate appearances on the night, with the poor contact continuing a broader trend for the third baseman. Over 13 games in June, Lamb has been punched out in exactly a third of his plate appearances -- well above his 26.7 percent rate for the season. The increased strikeouts coupled with Lamb's stark decline in power production following his return from the disabled list in late May make it difficult to be bullish about a second-half turnaround.
