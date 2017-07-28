Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Scratched Friday
Lamb was scratched from Friday's start against the Cardinals.
No word has come forth as to why the slugger isn't playing, although more information should come out on that front within the next few hours. Daniel Descalso will replace him at the hot corner, batting leadoff.
