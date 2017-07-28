Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Scratched Friday

Lamb was scratched from Friday's start against the Cardinals.

No word has come forth as to why the slugger isn't playing, although more information should come out on that front within the next few hours. Daniel Descalso will replace him at the hot corner, batting leadoff.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast