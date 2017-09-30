Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sets new career high in home runs
Lamb went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Royals.
With his second long ball in as many days, Lamb is now up to 30 home runs for the season, besting his previous career high established in 2016. While Lamb has mostly held steady in batting average and steals compared to his marks in 2016, the Diamondbacks' improved offense has allowed him to up his run total from 81 to 89 and his RBI total from 91 to 104, giving him more all-around fantasy value this season.
