Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Shifted to 60-day DL

Lamb (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.

This is simply bookkeeping, as Lamb has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in August. Lamb is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Yoan Lopez.

