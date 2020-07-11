Lamb credits a simplification of his swing mechanics for the hot bat he displayed during spring training and still has during intrasquad games, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lamb was asked about adjustments he made during the offseason, and his response focused on the concepts of simplification and timing. "It all just comes down to timing. I feel like I've made it that much easier to time up the pitcher by simplifying my moves. That's where I feel like I'm at right now. I feel like I'm on time, not early, which ultimately allows me to make a good decision on whether it's a strike or ball and whether I want to swing or not," said Lamb. Prior to the pandemic, it was going to be a challenge for Arizona manager Torey Lovullo to find regular at-bats for Lamb, but the adoption of the universal designated hitter for 2020 solves that problem for the manager.