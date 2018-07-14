Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sits against lefty

Lamb is out of Saturday's lineup abasing the Braves, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Lamb has struggled to a .195 average with no homers and three RBI against lefties through 41 at-bats in 2018. He'll get the day off as Sean Newcomb toes the rubber for the opposition.

