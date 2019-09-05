Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sits against right-hander

Lamb was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against San Diego right-hander Chris Paddack.

Manager Torey Lovullo slotted right-handed hitting Wilmer Flores into the lineup ahead of the left-handed hitting Lamb. This appears to be the manager's concession to the players' recent hitting trends. Flores has sparkled since returning from a foot injury in mid-July while Lamb has batted .176 (16-for-91) with a .619 OPS over the last 40 games. Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he'll see how expanding Flores' role plays out over the next couple of days, suggesting that Lamb will move to a permanent bench role going forward.

