Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sits against southpaw

Lamb will take a seat against the left-handed Kyle Freeland and the Rockies on Saturday.

Lamb has had quite severe platoon splits over the course of his career, posting a 47 wRC+ against lefties compared to a 117 wRC+ against righties. He'll likely continue to sit fairly frequently against southpaws going forward. Chris Owings gets the start at third base Saturday.

