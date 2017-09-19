Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sits versus lefty
Lamb is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Lamb has struggled against southpaws all season, batting just .146 against them, so he'll get the day off with lefty Travis Wood toeing the rubber for the opposition. Adam Rosales will draw the start at third base in his stead.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Heads to bench against Bumgarner•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Pads RBI total in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Reaches base three times Monday•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...