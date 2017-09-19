Play

Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sits versus lefty

Lamb is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Lamb has struggled against southpaws all season, batting just .146 against them, so he'll get the day off with lefty Travis Wood toeing the rubber for the opposition. Adam Rosales will draw the start at third base in his stead.

