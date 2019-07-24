Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sitting against lefty
Lamb is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
With lefty John Means on the bump, Lamb will head to the bench after drawing three consecutive starts. The Diamondbacks have created room in the lineup for Lamb lately by shifting Eduardo Escobar off the hot corner to second base and Ketel Marte to center field, but the 28-year-old could see his role get downsized in the near future. David Peralta was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and should take back an everyday role in the outfield beginning Friday, which may result in Marte and Escobar seeing most of the action at second and third base, respectively.
