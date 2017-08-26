Play

Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sitting out Saturday

Lamb is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Adam Rosales will take over at third base as Lamb sits against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Lamb has struggled mightily against lefties this season with a .147 average to go with a .596 OPS over 102 at-bats. He figures to rejoin the lineup for Sunday's game against righty Chris Stratton.

