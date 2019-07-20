Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sitting Saturday
Lamb is not starting Saturday against the Brewers.
Lamb will hit the bench against lefty Gio Gonzalez. He'd started 11 of the last 12 games, though he's not expected to be in the lineup quite so frequently in the future, as all 12 of those games came against righties. Eduardo Escobar slides to third base in his absence, with Wilmer Flores entering the lineup at second.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Goes yard to kick off second half•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Strokes go-ahead homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Starts at third•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not starting Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...