Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sitting Saturday

Lamb is not starting Saturday against the Brewers.

Lamb will hit the bench against lefty Gio Gonzalez. He'd started 11 of the last 12 games, though he's not expected to be in the lineup quite so frequently in the future, as all 12 of those games came against righties. Eduardo Escobar slides to third base in his absence, with Wilmer Flores entering the lineup at second.

