Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slated for cleanup duty Thursday

Lamb is expected to start at third base and bat cleanup in Thursday's season opener against the Rockies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

After swatting 59 home runs over the past two seasons, Lamb is more than deserving of the assignment in the heart of the order. Seeing regular at-bats directly behind A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt should help prop up Lamb's counting stats and make up for the third baseman's ineptitude against left-handed pitching, which continues to befuddle him. Lamb managed a lowly .159/.265/.301 line versus lefties in 2017, which may prompt manager Torey Lovullo to shield the 27-year-old from those matchups even more proactively this season.