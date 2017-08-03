Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slides down to seventh in batting order

Lamb will hit seventh for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cubs.

Lamb is hitting just .140/.253/.326 with four home runs and 10 RBI in 86 at-bats versus southpaws this season, and will drop down in the order for Thursday's game because of it. The third baseman plated all three runs that were scored Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with two doubles during the 3-0 victory against Chicago, and looks to snap out of his slump with another key performance during Thursday's rubber match.