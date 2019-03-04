Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slow start to spring
Lamb has gone 1-for-10 with a pair of walks while appearing in five Cactus League games this spring.
Lamb was likely looking for a better start to the spring after shoulder problems rendered him a major disappointment in 2018, but his potential investors shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a five-game sample. After primarily playing third base over parts of his first five big-league seasons, Lamb is set to transition to a full-time role across the diamond after Arizona dealt away franchise mainstay Paul Goldschmidt over the winter.
