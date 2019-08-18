Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slumping in August

Lamb went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Giants.

Lamb is having a rough go of it at the plate this month, batting just .176 (6-for-34) over 15 games and seeing his average fall to .220. His slumping bat makes him a candidate to be removed from games, as he was Saturday, when manager Torey Lovullo makes a double switch.

