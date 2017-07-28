Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sore from tumble into stands
Lamb is not in the lineup due to soreness stemming back to when he fell into the stands Thursday night, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Gilbert noted that the Diamondbacks don't seem overly concerned about the issue, so there's a good chance that he'll be able to return to the lineup Saturday. In the meantime, though, Daniel Descalso will man the hot corner Friday night.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Scratched Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Struggling to produce hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Draws three walks Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Connects on 23rd home run in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Smacks two homers in win over Reds•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...