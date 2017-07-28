Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sore from tumble into stands

Lamb is not in the lineup due to soreness stemming back to when he fell into the stands Thursday night, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert noted that the Diamondbacks don't seem overly concerned about the issue, so there's a good chance that he'll be able to return to the lineup Saturday. In the meantime, though, Daniel Descalso will man the hot corner Friday night.

