Lamb served as the designated hitter Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a walk and was caught stealing in a 4-1 loss to San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks gave Lamb what is becoming an increasingly rare start the day before the trade deadline. It was his third start in eight games, and he's hitless in all three (0-for-8). He's a pending free agent and a prime candidate to be traded Monday, although his .100/.217/.125 does not make Lamb an attractive target.