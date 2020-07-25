Lamb started at first base in place of Christian Walker (groin) in Fridays' season-opening 7-2 loss to the Padres. He went 1-for-1 with a walk.

Walker was ready to play after dealing with a groin injury the past week, but the Diamondbacks were careful to limit his activity Friday by having him serve as the designated hitter. To get a sense of how Lamb may be used this season, the lefty hitter was pinch hit for by Ildemaro Vargas when San Diego left-hander Drew Pomeranz entered the game in the eighth inning.