Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Starts at third Thursday
Lamb started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's 5-1 win over San Francisco.
Lamb got the start in place of Eduardo Escobar, who flew back to the team from Florida during the day. Escobar had returned in time for the game, but manager Torey Lovullo opted to start Lamb at third. It was the second consecutive start for Lamb, who started at first base Wednesday, the day he was activated off the injured list. Lovullo has three bodies looking for playing time at corner infield and will juggle Lamb, Escobar and first baseman Christian Walker for those two spots.
