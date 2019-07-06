Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Starts at third

Lamb went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.

Lamb started at third base while Eduardo Escobar moved to second. We could see that alignment regularly with David Peralta (shoulder) on the injured list. The Peralta injury moves Ketel Marte to the outfield, leaving second base to Escobar and a regular spot for Lamb at third. Lamb is hitting .158 (3-for-19) since returning from a quadriceps injury.

